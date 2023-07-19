Delhi Schools to Reopen Today? Here's What we Know

The Delhi government took measures to control the impact of floods in the national capital. In the affected areas, including North East, North West-A, East, North, South East, and Central districts, all private, government, and aided recognised schools were closed for students until yesterday, July 18. Meanwhile, schools in the remaining districts of the Department of Education (DoE) resumed operations on Monday, July 17. It is now being reported that all schools in Delhi will function normally from today, July 19.

Due to the ongoing flood relief efforts in schools, particularly in areas near the river Yamuna, schools in the flood-affected areas of Delhi wre closed for students on Monday and Tuesday. In light of this situation, all schools that have been affected by the floods were encouraged to arrange online classes for students during this period.

“In view of the Flood Relief Camps likely to continue to run in schools in the areas bordering the river Yamuna, all schools (Govt., Govt. Aided & Private Recognised) in the affected Districts of DoE – East, North East, North West-A, North, Central & South East – shall remain closed for students on 17th & 18th July 2023 (i.e. Monday & Tuesday)," the Delhi government had informed.

The concerned heads of all respective schools located in the above districts of DoE were directed to inform parents or guardians about the option of online classes for their children.