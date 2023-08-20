Delhi University Admission 2023: CSAS Phase 3 Seat Allotment Result to be Released on August  22

Delhi University admission 2023 for the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) phase 3 concluded on August 19. The University opened the CSAS UG round 3 or mid-entry window to facilitate admission opportunities for those who could not enrol themselves in the first two phases. Candidates enrolling for admission in CSAS phase 3 will be considered for seat allotment in the third round of CSAS UG 2023. The schedule issued earlier indicated that on August 22 DU’s third-seat allotment results will be announced. The third round allocation list is to be published on the official website ugadmissions.uod.ac.in.

The seat acceptance window will likely be opened on August 24. A non-refundable fee of Rs 1,000 will have to be paid for the acceptance of the seat by the candidates registered for mid-entry admission. Candidates registering for CSAS phase 3 cannot claim the seats allotted for the candidates registered initially.

Advertisement

It has to be noted that the mid-entry applicants will not be allowed for ECA, Sports Supernumerary Quota, Performance-Based Programs and Practical-based Programs.

Admission through the mid-entry window is conditional on seat availability, eligibility criteria, and other CSAS rules. Seats allotted via mid-level entry are to be accepted mandatorily by the candidate. A candidate’s right to seek admission to Delhi University will be forfeited if he or she fails to accept the allotted seat. Seats allotted through the mid-level window will not be revised ensuing allotment round.

Delhi University will alert ensuing rounds of admission on the basis of the availability of seats. CSAS phase 3 round will be the last round, as per the university admission schedule. Candidates should keep checking the alerts regarding admission on the official website. In the second round of counselling, around 19,038 candidates were allocated seats, as per the available data. On August 17, Delhi University announced the list of vacant seats for Delhi University CSAS round 3. Candidates have time till August 19 at 4:59 pm to reshuffle their tier preferences.