Delhi University Admission 2023: CSAS Portal Registers Over 2 Lakh Applications So Far

Over 2,17,650 candidates have registered for undergraduate admissions at Delhi University. Among them, 1,76,209 students have already submitted their application forms, while 41,431 candidates are yet to complete the admission process on the CSAS portal

Published By: Damini Solanki

Trending Desk

Last Updated: June 22, 2023, 14:05 IST

New Delhi, India

This year, the university has introduced the Common University Entrance Test (CUET UG) 2023 as the basis for selecting eligible candidates for admission (File Photo)

The University of Delhi has initiated the application process for various undergraduate (UG) programs through the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) portal. This year, the university has introduced the Common University Entrance Test (CUET UG) 2023 as the basis for selecting eligible candidates for admission. Recent reports indicate that the CSAS portal received an overwhelming response, with over 2 lakh applications submitted to the University of Delhi by 2 pm on June 21.

The CSAS portal for both undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) programs became operational on June 14. The admission process involves three key steps: application submission, program selection, and preference filling, followed by seat allocation. It is important to note that there will be no offline option available for filling up the CSAS 2023 application form.

DU UG Admission 2023 on CSAS Portal: How To Apply

Step 1: Visit the official website of the University of Delhi at ugadmission.uod.ac.in.

Step 2: If you are a new user, click on the ‘New Registration’ link. Otherwise, log in using your credentials.

Step 3: Once logged in, fill out the UG admission application form with the required information.

Step 4: Upload all the necessary documents as mentioned in the application form. Make sure to complete the payment of the application fee.

Step 5: Review all the entered details in the DU 2023 application form and ensure their accuracy. Then click on the submit button.

Step 6: Save a copy of the submitted DU application form and download it for future reference.

    • Candidates applying for admission to Delhi University need to pay a one-time, non-refundable CSAS 2023 undergraduate application fee. Those belonging to the UR, EWS, and OBC-NCL categories need to pay an application fee of Rs 250. Candidates from the ST, SC, and PwBD categories have to pay Rs 100.

    Personal information like the name, signature, and photo of the candidate entered during the CUET UG and PG exam will automatically be integrated into the CSAS portal. Once a seat is given to a candidate in the respective round, he/she must accept or float the seat for that round’s allotment.

