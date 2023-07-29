Delhi University: BCom At Kirori Mal College Emerges As Most-Preferred Course

The second phase of Delhi University’s(DU) undergraduate admission process came to an end on Wednesday. Kirori Mal College has emerged as the top-choice destination, with an impressive count of 1,61,533 applicants opting for admission to the institution. It was followed by other prominent institutions like Hindu College, Hansraj College and Ramjas College. While Hindu College received 1,58,548 applications, Hansraj College had 1,57,162 applicants looking for admission. It has been revealed that approximately 2,45,239 candidates applied for various courses at the DU.

The overall number has surpassed last year’s figure of 1.7 lakh applicants. The Common University Entrance Test (CUET) witnessed a significant surge in applications for Bachelor of Commerce (B Com), making it the most-preferred course with 72,769 applicants. Other courses like BA (Hons) English, and BA (Hons) political science also gained prominent positions among the top-choice courses.

The huge demand for BCom among students can be understood by examining the number of applications opting for Ramjas College and Kirori Mal College. While Ramjas garnered 56,996 applications for its B Com program, Kirori Mal e received 56,920 applications for the same course.

On July 27, the student preferences were automatically locked and the DU is expected to release a simulated list soon. With this information, students will have an opportunity to revise and reorganize their choices of colleges. With a wide range of options to choose from, the DU is making a total of 70,000 seats available across its 68 colleges. These colleges are offering a selection of 78 programmes to the applicants.

Another interesting data suggested that a big number of applicants this year have been from schools affiliated with the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). Overall, 80.93 per cent students are from CBSE schools. Among the state boards, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Haryana, and Kerala showcased considerable interest from students.

