Delhi University Begins Registration For Vice Chancellor Internship Scheme, Stipend Rs 10000

The Vice Chancellor Internship Scheme application process has been started by the University of Delhi. Students who are currently pursuing undergraduate or postgraduate programmes, can apply for the summer internship 2023 programme on the official website at dsw.du.ac.in.

Accepted interns will be given a monthly stipend of Rs 10,000 and will receive a certificate from the Dean of Student Welfare upon successful completion of the programme. Students can check the eligibility criteria and main highlights of the internship below.

Delhi University Vice Chancellor Internship Scheme: Eligibility Criteria

Advertisement

— Open to regular bonafide students of Delhi University.

— Must be studying any stream at an undergraduate or postgraduate programme.

— First-year students or those in their second semester are not eligible.

— Students who have previously availed of the VCIS 2022 are not eligible for the 2023 summer internship.

The internship is for a period of two months and is tentatively scheduled for June and July. As per the official notice, interns are required to work 15-20 hours per week and will receive a monthly stipend of Rs 10,000. The internship provides an opportunity for students to gain practical experience and develop professional skills in various aspects of the university’s operations.

Also read| Want to be a Python Developer? Here’s a List of Internships to Apply for This Week

Successful completion of the internship will result in a certificate from the Dean of Student Welfare. Students who have previously participated in the VCIS 2022 are not eligible to apply for the 2023 summer internship.

Delhi University Vice Chancellor Internship Scheme: Steps to Apply

Step 1: Visit the official website of the University of Delhi Dean Student’s Welfare.

Advertisement

Step 2: Search for the option saying “VC Internship scheme".

Step 3: Click on that option. A new window will appear. Click on the form link on the site.

Step 4: Submit the required information and important documents for the VC Internship Scheme.

Step 5: Submit the form.

Advertisement

As per the information provided, the deadline to register for the Vice Chancellor Internship Scheme at the University of Delhi is May 17. If you are interested in applying for the summer internship of 2023, it is important to ensure that you submit your application before the deadline. Late applications will not be considered, so it’s best to plan ahead and submit your form as early as possible.

Read all the Latest Education News here