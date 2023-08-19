Delhi University Halts 5-Year LLB Admission 2023 Process Till Decision On CLAT Score; Details Here

On August 17, Delhi University told the Delhi High Court that it will not accept applications for its newly-launched 5-year integrated law programmes while the decision to consider Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2023 scores for admission to such courses is challenged. The two 5-year law programmes are Bachelor of Arts - Bachelor of Legislative Law (BA LLB) (Honours) and Bachelor of Business Administration and Bachelor of Laws (BBA LLB) (Honours).

“You are not special," said a bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Sanjeev Narula, as per Times of India. “There is a national policy. If 18 other central universities are relying on CUET scores for admissions, why is DU not doing the same?" the bench added. The court gave the Central Government’s lawyers time to obtain instructions and prepare a response in the case, reports state.

After the bench questioned the varsity’s decision to depend on CLAT scores rather than Common University Entrance Test (CUET) scores, the varsity’s counsel informed the court that there would be no admission until the case was resolved. The next hearing in the case has been set for Friday, August 25. If the response is not filed by the next date, the case will be addressed on the subject of interim relief, according to the court.

A law student at Delhi University, Prince Singh reportedly filed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) demanding that the university use CUET scores for admission. According to the petition, the University Grants Commission (UGC) has stated that all central universities are required to finish their undergraduate admission processes in compliance with CUET. While CUET is used for all other courses, CLAT scores are used for admission to the 5-year law programmes at Delhi University.

The petition further claims that as a result of this, a separate class/category/segment of students can get admission to the 5-year courses at the Faculty of Law and that whereas the CUET is administered in many languages, the CLAT is administered solely in English.