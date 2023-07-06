Delhi University Begins Admission for BTech Courses via JEE Main Score, Where to Apply

Delhi University (DU) is one of India’s largest and most prestigious universities. Millions of students aspire to pursue their education here. Every year, a significant number of students apply for various courses offered by DU. This year, DU has introduced three new B Tech courses. These courses include B Tech in Computer Science and Engineering, B Tech in Electronics and Communication Engineering, and B Tech in Electrical Engineering. The three new courses were approved during the Executive Council meeting that was held on June 9, 2023. Delhi University will consider the scores of the candidates’ Joint Entrance Exam for admission to the above-mentioned courses. There are 120 seats in each newly-launched programme. Candidates need to fill out their application form with their name, date of birth, and JEE Main application number. After completing the registration process, they can fill out the application form with their details, academic details, and the programme of their choice.

If you wish to apply for the B Tech courses at Delhi University, you will need to visit the official website — engineered.uod.ac.in. DU has initiated this portal starting from July 5, 2023. The registration process has also commenced.

A limited Number Of Students Will Get The Chance