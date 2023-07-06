Trends :AP SSC SupplementaryIndia Result 2023Tripura Board ResultNEET UG Answer KeyAssam 12th Result
Home » education-career » Delhi University Begins Admission for BTech Courses via JEE Main Score, Where to Apply

Delhi University Begins Admission for BTech Courses via JEE Main Score, Where to Apply

The three new courses were approved during the Executive Council meeting that was held on June 9, 2023.

Advertisement

Curated By: Education and Careers Desk

Local News Desk

Last Updated: July 06, 2023, 13:01 IST

Delhi, India

The registration process has started and eligible candidates can start applying.
The registration process has started and eligible candidates can start applying.

Delhi University (DU) is one of India’s largest and most prestigious universities. Millions of students aspire to pursue their education here. Every year, a significant number of students apply for various courses offered by DU. This year, DU has introduced three new B Tech courses. These courses include B Tech in Computer Science and Engineering, B Tech in Electronics and Communication Engineering, and B Tech in Electrical Engineering. The three new courses were approved during the Executive Council meeting that was held on June 9, 2023. Delhi University will consider the scores of the candidates’ Joint Entrance Exam for admission to the above-mentioned courses. There are 120 seats in each newly-launched programme. Candidates need to fill out their application form with their name, date of birth, and JEE Main application number. After completing the registration process, they can fill out the application form with their details, academic details, and the programme of their choice.

If you wish to apply for the B Tech courses at Delhi University, you will need to visit the official website — engineered.uod.ac.in. DU has initiated this portal starting from July 5, 2023. The registration process has also commenced.

Advertisement

A limited Number Of Students Will Get The Chance

top videos
  • Kushal Tandon & Shivangi Joshi On Their New Show 'Barsaatein' & Working With Ekta Kapoor | EXCLUSIVE
  • Ameesha Patel Invites Internet's Ire With Her Latest Homophobic Statements; Time For Her To Shut Up?
  • Kiara Advani Follows A Healthy Lifestyle To Achieve Fitness | Watch To LEARN How She Does It
  • Manoj Muntashir's Apology For Adipurush Dialogues | Neetu Kapoor's Birthday | Tom Cruise's Hindi
  • Deepika Skips Birthday Post For Ranveer | Bhumi Spotted With Beau | Bollywood Celebs Join Threads

    • There have been discussions about starting B Tech courses at Delhi University for the past two years. Finally, three B Tech courses have been officially approved. DU has initiated the registration process for admission to the B Tech program for the academic session 2023-24. Admission to these courses will be granted based on Delhi University’s All India Common Rank List (CRL).

    Apart from the JEE Main scores, candidates will at least have to attain a score of 60% in aggregate of Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics, for admission. University is also offering financial help for students who belong to Economically Weaker Sections (EWS).

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Education and Careers DeskA team of reporters, writers and editors brings you news, analyses and informati...Read More

    first published: July 06, 2023, 12:50 IST
    last updated: July 06, 2023, 13:01 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App