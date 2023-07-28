Delhi University PG Admission 2023 Registration Begins at admission.uod.ac.in

Delhi University (DU) released the official PG admissions schedule on July 27 as well as started the online application process on the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) portal. Candidates can register for the DU PG admission 2023 by visiting the official website at admission.uod.ac.in. According to the timetable, the last date to register for postgraduate programmes is August 10.

This year, admission to postgraduate programmes is via the Common University Entrance Test for Postgraduate (CUET PG) 2023. Till last year, Delhi University used to administer admission through the university entrance test. It is to be noted that candidates will have to register themselves for the courses on the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) portal.

The varsity can declare more rounds of admission subject to the availability of vacant seats, if necessary. The classes for postgraduate courses will begin on September 1.

DU PG Admissions 2023: Check How to Register

Step 1: Go to the official website of Delhi University at pgadmission.uod.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on the ‘New Registration’ link, available on the home page.

Step 3: First register yourself on the CSAS portal. Once the process is done, log in to the account.

Step 4: Fill out the application form as directed and make the required payment of fees.

Step 5: View all the details and click on submit.