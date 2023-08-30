DU PG Courses Schedule Revised, Mid-Entry Registration Starts on September 7

Trends :Jawan TrailerINDIA Alliance MeetSri Lanka vs BangladeshJanhvi Kapoor
Delhi University will start mid-entry registration on September 7. Interested candidates can check the revised schedule on admission.uod.ac.in

Last Updated: August 30, 2023, 18:02 IST

Candidates opting for the upgrade choice are eligible to participate in the third round of DU PG counselling (File Photo)

The University of Delhi has published a revised schedule for postgraduate (PG) admissions for the academic session 2023–24. Delhi University will start mid-entry registration on September 7. Interested candidates can check the revised schedule on the official website of DU at admission.uod.ac.in.

Candidates opting for the upgrade choice are eligible to participate in the third round of DU PG counselling. The registration period will remain active until 4:59 PM on September 9. Subsequently, the DU PG Counselling third-round seat allocation list will be published by the university at 5 PM on September 11.

Those who receive seat allotments in the third round must confirm their chosen course and department from 5 PM on September 11 until 4:59 PM on September 13. The verification of candidates’ documents and online applications by centres, colleges, and departments will take place from September 11 to September 13. As for candidates seeking these seats, the fee must be submitted by September 15.

The DU is set to announce the seat allotment roster for the supernumerary quota, covering PwBD, CW, sports, and orphan categories, on August 31. Following the list’s unveiling at 5 PM on Thursday, candidates will be required to confirm their seats by 4.59 PM on September 3. From August 31 to September 4, the departments, colleges, and centres will assess the online applications of candidates. For those seeking admission through DU PG Counselling 2023 for supernumerary quota seats, the deadline for fee payment is September 5.

Steps to register for DU PG mid-entry:

Step 1: Log on to the official website of Delhi University at pgadmission.uod.ac.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, locate and choose the option that mentions ‘New Registration’.

Step 3: Now, register yourself on the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS)portal. Once the registration process is completed, log in to your account.

Step 4: Fill out the application form by providing all the personal and academic details, and then attach the necessary documents.

Step 5: Once all the details are filled out, pay the registration fee.

Step 6: Cross-check all the details carefully and submit the registration form.

    • Step 7: If required, download the confirmation page for admission purposes.

    According to the university, the ongoing phase of postgraduate (PG) admissions constitutes the second round. As stated by CSAS, a total of 7,226 candidates have completed the fee payment, leading to the approval of 2,820 admissions.

