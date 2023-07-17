Delhi University Releases Dates for Exams Postponed Due to Rains

Delhi University has notified the dates of exams that were postponed in the wake of a flood-like situation in the national capital. The notification for rescheduled second-year examination for regular, School of Open Learning and Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board students was issued on Monday.

The theory exams scheduled for July 17, 18 and 19 will now be conducted on July 26, August 1 and August 2. The practical exams which were supposed to be conducted on July 14, 15, and 16 will now be conducted on August 3, 4 and 5.