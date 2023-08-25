Delhi University Students Union Election To Be Held On Sept 22

The Delhi University Students’ Union elections will be held on September 22, the university announced on Thursday. Delhi University Student’s Elections to the students’ body are being held after a gap of four years. Delhi University students’ union elections were last held in 2019. Delhi University elections could not be held in 2020 and 2021 due to COVID-19 while possible disruptions to the academic calendar prevented their conduct in 2022. September 12 is the last date for submitting nomination papers and their scrutiny and the publication of the list of nominated candidates, according to a Delhi University circular. The last date for withdrawal of nominations and publication of the final list of candidates is September 13.

Students of day classes will cast their votes from 8.30 am to 1 pm and those from evening classes from 3 pm to 7.30 pm, the circular stated. The date, time and venue for the counting of votes will be announced later, it added. The Delhi University Students’ Union is the main representative body for most colleges and faculties. Each college also has its own students’ union, elections to which are held annually. The elections to the university’s students’ body are organised simultaneously with polls at the college level. About 2,500 students contest the elections for the nearly 500 posts. Around a lakh students vote in the elections, which also act as a stepping stone for budding politicians. The university’s announcement of the election date was welcomed by students’ groups. The ABVP said, "Students’ union elections to be held after four years will again give positive representation to the Delhi University’s student community."

