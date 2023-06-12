Delhi University to Offer Relief in Fee to Students Taking Admission to its BTech Courses

The University of Delhi will launch three BTech programmes beginning with the 2023-24 academic year. The programmes will begin with a total capacity of 360 students who will be admitted to three engineering disciplines via JEE Mains. The Faculty of Technology will offer three courses: BTech Computer Science and Engineering, BTech Electronics and Communication Engineering, and BTech Electrical Engineering.

As per a report in Hindustan Times, the university’s executive committee has approved the establishment of a B.Tech programme at the institute. In addition, it has been determined to grant exemptions to students from low-income families. As a result, students from economically disadvantaged backgrounds will be able to pursue B.Tech at the institution.

The report quotes a member of the university’s executive committee that the annual fee for the B.Tech course will be INR 2.16 lakh. But no fee will be charged to students from families earning up to INR 4,00,000 annually. A student’s family with an income of up to INR 4,00,000 to INR 8,00,000, on the other hand, will be required to pay half the price. And students from the higher income brackets must pay the entire fee.

Following the decision to begin the B.Tech programme, approval has been granted for the hiring of 72 teaching and 48 non-teaching positions for this faculty. Currently, 14 teachers will be appointed. Significantly, technology courses were not previously offered at the university. Because NSIT and the Delhi College of Engineering were split up. However, B.Tech programmes will now begin in the current session, with admission based on JEE Mains scores.