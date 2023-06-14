Delhi University Launches CSAS Portals for UG, PG Admissions

The University of Delhi today launched the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) admission portal 2023 for undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) programmes. The official website of the varsity which is ugadmission.uod.ac.in will host the CSAS 2023 admission portal. For UG and PG programmes admissions, the university will introduce two distinct portals.

DU vice-chancellor Yogesh Singh said that the university is offering 71,000 seats for 78 UG programmes. During CSAS admission portal launch, he said that it offered 1,553 subject combinations for UG admission and that this year the College of Arts will also be included in CSAS seat allocation. He also noted that 1.38 lakh students showed interest in the university’s flagship programme BCom (Hons) this year.

A single gateway for both UG and PG courses was introduced by Delhi University last year. Also, the University won’t make the cut-off list public, as it did last year. So, students must therefore carefully fill out and update their CSAS application. To secure a spot in one of Delhi University’s associated colleges, students must register on the CSAS 2023 admission portal and show up for the counselling process as well.

DU CSAS registration has begun and the first seat allocation result will be declared in the second week of July. The academic session is slated to begin from August 16, the DU VC said. In the first round, 20 per cent extra seats will be given to UR, OBC categories and 30 per cent for SC, ST in all programmes. But for colleges like SRCC with less than 5 per cent withdrawal rate, only 10 per cent additional seats will be allocated for UR, OBC and 15 per cent seats for SC, ST. As per the DU PG admission 2023, Delhi University will be offering 13,500 seats for 77 PG programmes.

Candidates who appeared for the Common University Entrance Test-Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2023 and the Common University Entrance Test-Postgraduate (CUET PG) 2023 are eligible to apply for the CSAS counselling process for the academic year 2023–24. The university is once again using CUET scores to determine which students are accepted into its UG and PG degrees, just like it did last year. Depending on their CUET results, students will be admitted into more than 70 Delhi University institutions.

Through the CSAS 2023 portal, personal information such as name, photograph, and signature entered by the candidate during CUET UG and PG will automatically be integrated into the portal. Once a seat is allotted in a given round, the applicant must accept or float the seat by the designated deadline date/time for that round’s allotment.