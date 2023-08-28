Delhi University UG Admissions: Only 5100 Seats Left to be Filled After 3 Rounds of Allotment

Delhi University (DU) is currently in the final stages of its admission process for undergraduate programmes. As per the latest reports, a total of 65,937 students have taken admission to Delhi University colleges for the academic session 2023-24. A total of three rounds of counselling has been conducted so far following which only 5100 seats are left to be filled.

The recent Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) round 3 saw the allotment of seats to approximately 24,178 students. Out of the students who were allotted seats, a total of 17,284 of them confirmed their allocated positions. Following the verification of applications, colleges proceeded to admit 12,750 applicants.

The deadline for accepting the allocated seats in the third round of DU admission for 2023 was set for August 24. Colleges completed the process of verifying and endorsing applications by August 25. Candidates were given until 4:59 pm on August 26 to submit their fees. Nevertheless, the university extended the fee payment window until 11:59 pm.

Subsequent to the conclusion of the third admission round, the university will release the schedule for the spot allotment phase, depending upon the availability of remaining vacant seats. Prospective candidates will receive notifications regarding the upcoming spot allotment round. Those individuals who were unable to secure seats in the preceding admission rounds will be eligible to participate in this spot admission round. The spot admission process will encompass all categories, aligning with the vacant seat count in each college across specific courses.