Delhi University's BTech Admission to be Based on JEE Score, Candidates Require Minimum 60% in PCM

Delhi University (DU) is set to introduce three new Bachelor of Technology (BTech) courses in the upcoming academic year 2023-2024. University officials have announced that the registration process for these courses is likely to begin by the end of June. With a total of 360 seats available across the three courses, 120 seats will be allocated to each of the computer science and engineering, electronics and communication engineering, and electrical engineering programs.

Notably, the eligibility criteria for admission to these BTech courses will differ from other undergraduate programs offered by the university. While the registration portal for other courses has already opened, aspiring candidates for the B.Tech courses will have their admissions based on their Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2023 scores. This will be different from other students who will be taking admission with the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) scores.

Indian Express reported that Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh unveiled the eligibility criteria for aspiring candidates. According to this eligibility criteria, the candidates must ensure they have scored at least 60 per cent or above in the aggregate of Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics. Furthermore, successful applicants must have studied English as a subject and cleared their Class 12 from a recognised board. Admission decisions will be based on the ranks achieved in JEE Mains. The significance of this entrance examination has been especially underscored for prospective B.Tech students at Delhi University.

Prospective engineering students looking to secure a seat in Delhi University’s B.Tech programs can anticipate the registration portal to open in the last week of June. It is important to note that a registration-cum-counselling fee of Rs 1,500 will be applicable.