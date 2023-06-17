Delhi University's BTech Admission to be Based on JEE Score, Candidates Require Minimum 60% in PCM

Trends :NIRF Ranking 2023Tripura Board ResultNEET UG Answer KeyAssam 12th ResultJAC Class 8th Result
With a total of 360 seats available across the three courses, 120 seats will be allocated to each of the computer science and engineering, electronics and communication engineering, and electrical engineering programs

Published By: Damini Solanki

Trending Desk

Last Updated: June 17, 2023, 10:13 IST

New Delhi, India

The eligibility criteria for admission to these BTech courses will differ from other undergraduate programs offered by the university (Representative Image)
Delhi University (DU) is set to introduce three new Bachelor of Technology (BTech) courses in the upcoming academic year 2023-2024. University officials have announced that the registration process for these courses is likely to begin by the end of June. With a total of 360 seats available across the three courses, 120 seats will be allocated to each of the computer science and engineering, electronics and communication engineering, and electrical engineering programs.

Notably, the eligibility criteria for admission to these BTech courses will differ from other undergraduate programs offered by the university. While the registration portal for other courses has already opened, aspiring candidates for the B.Tech courses will have their admissions based on their Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2023 scores. This will be different from other students who will be taking admission with the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) scores.

Indian Express reported that Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh unveiled the eligibility criteria for aspiring candidates. According to this eligibility criteria, the candidates must ensure they have scored at least 60 per cent or above in the aggregate of Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics. Furthermore, successful applicants must have studied English as a subject and cleared their Class 12 from a recognised board. Admission decisions will be based on the ranks achieved in JEE Mains. The significance of this entrance examination has been especially underscored for prospective B.Tech students at Delhi University.

Prospective engineering students looking to secure a seat in Delhi University’s B.Tech programs can anticipate the registration portal to open in the last week of June. It is important to note that a registration-cum-counselling fee of Rs 1,500 will be applicable.

    • Furthermore, the university has taken a significant step to support students from economically disadvantaged backgrounds by granting fee exemptions. This decision aims to ensure that students from low-income families have the opportunity to pursue a B.Tech degree at the institution. As per the report, a member of the university’s executive committee stated that the annual fee for the B.Tech course will be Rs 2.16 lakh. However, students from families with an annual income of up to Rs 4 lakh will be exempted from paying any fees. For students whose families earn between Rs 4 lakh and INR 8 lakh annually, a discounted fee of half the original amount will be applicable. On the other hand, students from higher income brackets will be required to pay the full fee.

    first published: June 17, 2023, 10:13 IST
    last updated: June 17, 2023, 10:13 IST
