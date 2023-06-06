Delhi's All India Institute Of Ayurveda Invites Applications For 31 Vacancies

All India Institute Of Ayurveda (AIIA) is inviting applications for direct recruitment to several non-teaching posts in New Delhi. It has released a total of 31 vacancies for the same. This recruitment drive consists of the posts of a Yoga instructor, assistant administrative officer, accountant, radiology assistant, lab assistant, lab attendant and lower division clerk.

Interested candidates can apply for the job in offline mode only. Applicants need to download the application form, fill in the required details and send it to the AIIA address in New Delhi. The last date to apply for the job is June 20.

AIIA Recruitment 2023: Steps to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website of AIIA—https://aiia.gov.in/

Step 2: Download and print the hard copy of the document

Step 3: Fill out the application form

Step 4: Attach the required documents

Step 5: Review all the details in your application form and send it to the address of AIIA, New Delhi- All India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA) Gautampuri, Sarita Vihar, Mathura road, New Delhi- 110076.

The application fee for General/ OBC/EWS category candidates is Rs 500 while the SC/ST category students have to pay Rs 250 only. If you are applying for different posts, then a separate application fee will be required along with the application forms.

Candidates should read the information brochure to understand the format in which the application is to be filled. The registration forms will be rejected by this institute if candidates do not follow the format which is prescribed in the prospectus.