Demand For Indian Math, Science Teachers Grows In UK; Salary Up To Rs 27 Lakh

If you have a B.Ed. degree and want to become a math or science teacher, then Britain is waiting for you. There is a huge shortage of math and science teachers in UK schools. The British government is running a campaign to meet the shortage of teachers. According to reports, this year the UK government will hire hundreds of math, science, and language teachers from countries like India, Nigeria, Ghana, Singapore, Jamaica, South Africa, and Zimbabwe.

This information has been published in the British media. In 2023–24, the report says foreign teachers will be brought to Britain under the International Relocation Payments (IRP) campaign being run experimentally. Under this, the expenses of visa, immigration, health, and other transfers will also be covered.

As per the report, the selected teachers will be appointed for the first year. They will get a salary of around 27,000 pounds — around Rs 27 lakh — annually. Apart from this, other facilities like free visas, health care, and social security will also be provided.

To become a teacher in the UK, foreign teachers must have a bachelor’s degree, a recognised teacher-training qualification certificate, and at least one year of teaching experience. Also, he or she should be able to speak English.

However, Paul Whiteman, general secretary of the UK’s National Association of Head Teachers, said in a recent media interaction with The Times that overseas recruitment is, at best, a temporary solution.

He further said we started a one-year trial in March, giving 400 of the best teachers in the world the chance to teach in our schools. The Department for Education (DfE) further said, “This is one of many options we are exploring to ensure there is an excellent teacher for every child."

Meanwhile, in the upcoming academic year, UK officials reportedly anticipate that between 300 and 400 teachers will receive the IRPs. If the program succeeds in attracting overseas staff, it may be expanded to include additional subjects.

The move comes at a time when the UK’s record net migration figures, which were released earlier this week and were deemed “too high" by British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, are the subject of heated debate.

Home Secretary Suella Braverman has set out plans for a clampdown on family dependants on understudy visas that are restricted exclusively to Ph.D.-level alumni.