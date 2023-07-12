Dental Surgeon to Civil Servant, Tanu Jain Inspires Many To Never Stop Dreaming

Tanu Jain, a prominent IAS officer, has gained recognition for her active presence on social media, where she conducts mock interviews for UPSC aspirants through platforms like YouTube shorts and Instagram reels. Her interview skills and motivational speeches have proved invaluable in guiding aspiring civil servants in cracking the challenging civil services examination. Currently serving as Assistant Director at DRDO and conducting mock interviews at Drishti IAS coaching, Tanu Jain has carved a niche for herself in the field.

Originally hailing from the bustling Sadar Bazaar, Tanu Jain’s academic journey had humble beginnings. With her true passion lying in sports rather than academics, she grew up in a middle-class family that never imposed the pressure of achieving high academic scores. However, while applying for a scholarship for her BDS degree, her father suggested seeking advice from a distant relative who happened to be a civil servant. This meeting ignited her interest in pursuing a career in civil services.

Advertisement

After completing her schooling up to the 12th grade at Cambridge School in Delhi, Tanu Jain pursued a Bachelor’s degree in Dental Surgery (BDS) from Subharti Medical College in Meerut. Recognizing her desire to serve the broader community, she embarked on her UPSC exam preparation journey.

In 2012, Tanu Jain made her first attempt at the UPSC exam, successfully clearing the prelims stage. Although she faced initial setbacks, she persevered and achieved success in her third attempt in 2014. In 2015, she began her initial posting in the Armed Forces Headquarters Service. It is noteworthy that her husband, Vatsalya Pandit, is also an IAS officer.

Tanu Jain’s journey saw her clear the UPSC prelims exam within a mere two months of preparation on her first attempt. Despite falling short in the main exam, she displayed resilience and secured an impressive rank of 648 on her third attempt in 2014.