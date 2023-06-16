Deoband Bans Students from Attending Coaching Classes on the Side

Darul Uloom Deoband has banned its students from taking courses like English being taught at other institutions while they are enrolled at this well-known Islamic seminary. The institute said it has imposed the ban because their education at the seminary is affected when students pursue courses at coaching centre outside as well. And, it clarified, that it has an English department of its own.

A recent order from Darul Uloom Deoband’s education department mentioned English in particular, indicating that it was perhaps among the favourite courses students took on the side. “Students are informed that no other course (English, etc) will be allowed while pursuing education at Darul Uloom Deoband, the order said in Urdu. It added if their conduct is proved through reliable sources, the students will be expelled."

The order also warns students against remaining in their rooms while their classes are on. The administration will check the rooms, it said. According to the institute’s chief executive, Maulana Abdul Qasim Nomani, some media reports were giving a wrong twist to the order.

“It is being told in some media reports that English studies have been banned at Darul Uloom Deoband, which is not correct. At Darul Uloom there is a separate department of English, where students are taught," he told PTI. “This ban is only for students who take admission at Darul Uloom Deoband but instead of studying here enrol at coaching centres in the city to study English or other subjects," he said.