DHSE Kerala +2 Results 2023: How to Check 12th Marks Online, via SMS

The Kerala Directorate of Higher Secondary Education is set to announce the Class 12 board results 2023 today. Students who have appeared for Kerala DHSE or Class 12 streams science, commerce, and arts can check their results from official websites like keralaresults.nic.in and dhsekerala.gov.in after the announcement. The Kerala DHSE conducted the exams from March 10 to 30, with approximately 4,42,067 students appearing at various centres across the state.

Kerala 12th Result 2023: How to check

1. Go to the official website of Kerala DHSE, www.dhsekerala.gov.in.

2. Navigate to the homepage and locate the “Results" or “Examinations" section.

3. Click on the link that says “Kerala Plus Two Result 2023" or a similar option.

4. On the new page, provide your Roll Number and other necessary details as requested.

5. Take a moment to verify cross check the information.

6. Click on the “Submit" or “Get Result" button to proceed.

7. Your Kerala Plus Two Result 2023 will be displayed on the screen.

8. Consider taking a printout or capturing a screenshot of the result.

Kerala 12th Result 2023: How to check via SMS

1. Open the messaging app on your phone.

2. Create a new message.

3. In the message body, type KERALA12REGISTRATION NUMBER

4. Replace “REGISTRATION NUMBER" with your actual Plus Two examination registration number.

5. Verify the message to ensure that the information entered is correct.

7. Send the SMS to the specified number, which usually is 56263.

8. Wait for a few moments to receive a response.

9. You will receive an SMS reply containing your Kerala Plus Two Result 2023. The message will include your marks or grades along with any other relevant information.

Kerala 12th Result 2023: Re-evaluation

If a student is dissatisfied with their Kerala DHSE Result 2023, they have the option to request a re-evaluation. It involves a review of the answer sheets to identify any evaluation errors. To initiate the process, students must adhere to the guidelines provided by DHSE and complete an application form, accompanied by the necessary fees. It is important to note that the decision made following the re-evaluation is considered final and cannot be further challenged.

Kerala 12th Result 2023: Compartment Exam

The Kerala 12th Compartment Exam Result 2023 will be conducted for students who could not clear the regular exams. It is a second chance for students to enhance their scores without wasting another year. To access their compartment exam result, students can visit the official website of the Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) and provide their roll number along with other necessary details.