DHSE Kerala Plus One Improvement Exam Date Sheet 2023 Announced, Check Schedule

The dates for the plus one Higher Secondary Supplementary exam in 2023 have been made public by the Department of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE), Kerala. The examination authority will hold the Kerala first-year improvement exams from September 25 to 30, as per the timetable.

According to the announcement, students who took the first-year higher secondary test in March may apply for up to three supply exams to raise their scores in those subjects. The courses for which they were missing can be registered for by candidates who enrolled for Kerala plus one test but were unable to attend the final exam for any reason. A candidate can enroll for all six subjects even if they missed the plus one exam for all six of the subjects.

The official website, dhsekerala.gov.in, provides access to the date sheet for students taking the supply exams. The examination centres in Kerala, Lakshadweep, and the UAE will host the plus-one supplementary exams.

DHSE Kerala Plus One Improvement Exams 2023: Schedule

Last date for submission of the Application Form — September 18

Last date for the remittance of fees at the treasury by the Principals — September 19

Last date for submission of the application with a fine of Rs 20 — September 22

Last date for remittance of the fee with a fine of Rs 20 at the treasury by the Principals — September 23

Last date for submission of the application with 15/ 09/2022 a fine of Rs 600 — September 24

Last date for remittance of the fee with a fine of Rs 600 at the treasury by the Principals — September 25

Last date for online registration of candidates & uploading of data through the Department portal from the School — September 25