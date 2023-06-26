DHSE Kerala Plus Two Revaluation Result 2023 Announced, How to Check

The revaluation results for the Kerala Plus Two (Class 12) Examination 2023 were declared by the Department of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) on June 25. Candidates who applied for the revaluation of marks and scrutiny of answer scripts can check and download the revised results from the official website of DHSE at dhsekerala.gov.in.

“The Revaluation and Scrutiny results of Second Year Higher Secondary Examination, March 2023, are published herewith. Those candidates who have a change of scores in Revaluation shall submit their original score sheet along with a request to effect the change through the concerned School Principals directly to the undersigned within one month for effecting the change of marks," reads the official notice.

For students who obtained 10 per cent or above in the second-year subjects of the March 2023 exam revaluation, their revaluation fee will likely be reimbursed.

Advertisement

DHSE Kerala Plus Two Revaluation Result 2023: How to Check

Step 1: Go to the official portal of the DHSE Kerala at dhsekerala.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the 12th revaluation or scrutiny result links available on the homepage.

Step 3: Within a few seconds, the Kerala Class 12 revaluation or scrutiny 2023 result will appear on the screen.

Step 4: View and download the results.