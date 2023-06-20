Trends :NIRF Ranking 2023Tripura Board ResultNEET UG Answer KeyAssam 12th ResultJAC Class 8th Result
Directorate General Of Training Opens Admissions For Craftsmen Training Scheme, Apply Till June 24

DGT has extended the CITS registration deadline till June 24th in order to accommodate more applicants and ensure fair opportunities for all.

Curated By: Suramya Sunilraj

News18.com

Last Updated: June 20, 2023, 17:51 IST

New Delhi, India

This year, 93 Institutes of Training of Trainers (ITOTs) are taking part in the CITS admissions for the period 2023–2024 (Representative Image)
The Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship’s Directorate General of Training (DGT) has officially opened admissions for the academic year 2023-24 under the Craftsmen Training Scheme (CTS) and Craft Instructor Training Scheme (CITS) formats. Over 35,000 ambitious candidates have already registered on the DGT portal since the registration procedure began on June 1.

DGT has extended the CITS registration deadline till June 24th in order to accommodate more applicants and ensure fair opportunities for all. This extension seeks to encourage many more individuals to sign up for the scheme and study the diverse array of courses provided by DGT. For further information and to register, visit nimionlineadmission.in.

DGT has added two new trades—surveyor and baker & confectioner—under the category of catering and hospitality in order to better accommodate the rising need for instructors with expertise in a variety of popular courses. These trades will be offered in National Skill Training Institutes (NSTIs) in 35 locations throughout India, including Howrah, Chennai, Noida (Delhi NCR), Hyderabad, and others. As a result, the number of seats available under CITS has grown from 14,400 to 16,500. This year, 93 Institutes of Training of Trainers (ITOTs) are taking part in the CITS admissions for the period 2023–2024.

The purpose of adding these courses systematically is to fulfil industry needs and generate graduates who can easily transfer into positions as teachers in Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs).

    • DGT has incorporated new-age and industry 4.0 courses such as 3-D Printing, Drone Technology, and IT as part of the Craftsmen Training Scheme (CTS). These courses are designed to provide students with the skills they need to prosper in the modern-day economy. This project illustrates DGT’s dedication to providing industry-ready training that is in line with the changing job market expectations.

    DGT has been tasked with the training of Craft Instructors since the establishment of the Craftsmen Training Scheme (CTS) in 1950. The instructor trainees undergo extensive training in both skills and training methods, preparing them to impart hands-on skills and educate skilled labour for the industry as a whole.

