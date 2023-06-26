Trends :AP SSC SupplementaryIndia Result 2023Tripura Board ResultNEET UG Answer KeyAssam 12th Result
TNEA Rank List 2023 for BE, BTech, BArch to be Released Today at tneaonline.org

Applicants can check their TNEA rank list on the official portal of the directorate, tneaonline.org

Curated By: Sheen Kachroo

News18.com

Last Updated: June 26, 2023, 14:21 IST

Tamil Nadu, India

Candidates who are shortlisted must appear at their designated institutes to pay the admissions fees (Representative image)
The Directorate Of Technical Education, Tamil Nadu is scheduled to release the rank list of BE/BTech/BArch courses today, June 26. Applicants can check their TNEA rank list on the official portal of the directorate, tneaonline.org. This year, 1.87 candidates appeared for the examination. Further it is expected that around 1.5 lakh seats will be available in over 440 Tamil Nadu engineering colleges.

For preparing the TNEA courses rank list, authorities analysis the marks secured by a candidates. Moreover a separate category-wise and overall rank list of TNEA will also be released after the rank list is declared. Applicants with name in the merit list will be eligible for TNEA counselling session 2023. After the release of the Tamil Nadu engineering rank list, candidates have to upload their choice of college and courses they want to apply for.

TNEA Rank list 2023: How To Download

Step 1- Visit the official website of the tneaonline.org

Step 2- On the homepage, navigate towards latest announcement section and look for TNEA rank list.

Step 3- Select the TNEA rank list. A login window will open.

Step 4-  Enter the credentials asked like email id and password. Recheck before submitting.

Step 5- Automatically, the list will be downloaded on your electronic device.

    • DetailsDate
    TNEA Rank ListJune 26
    TNEA supplementary counselling session 2023August 28 to August 30, 2023
    SCA to SC counselling datesSeptember 1 to September 3, 2023

    Candidates who have been selected for counselling based on TNEA rank are entitled to counselling sessions. The TNEA counselling will be held online by the competent authorities. During the counselling procedure, students must choose the colleges and courses of their choice. The final allocation of TNEA seats will be based on the candidates’ choices, the rank list, and the seats’ availability. On the official website, the final seat allocation’s results will be made announced after counselling. Candidates who are shortlisted must appear at their designated institutes to pay the admissions fees.

    About the Author

    Sheen Kachroo

    first published: June 26, 2023, 13:53 IST
    last updated: June 26, 2023, 14:21 IST
