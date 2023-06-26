The Directorate Of Technical Education, Tamil Nadu is scheduled to release the rank list of BE/BTech/BArch courses today, June 26. Applicants can check their TNEA rank list on the official portal of the directorate, tneaonline.org. This year, 1.87 candidates appeared for the examination. Further it is expected that around 1.5 lakh seats will be available in over 440 Tamil Nadu engineering colleges.

For preparing the TNEA courses rank list, authorities analysis the marks secured by a candidates. Moreover a separate category-wise and overall rank list of TNEA will also be released after the rank list is declared. Applicants with name in the merit list will be eligible for TNEA counselling session 2023. After the release of the Tamil Nadu engineering rank list, candidates have to upload their choice of college and courses they want to apply for.

TNEA Rank list 2023: How To Download

Advertisement

Step 1- Visit the official website of the tneaonline.org

Step 2- On the homepage, navigate towards latest announcement section and look for TNEA rank list.

Step 3- Select the TNEA rank list. A login window will open.

Step 4- Enter the credentials asked like email id and password. Recheck before submitting.

Step 5- Automatically, the list will be downloaded on your electronic device.