DNB PDCET 2023: Registration Begins at natboard.edu.in, Know how to Apply

National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS), New Delhi has begun the online registration process for the Diplomate of National Board Post Diploma Centralised Entrance Test (DNB PDCET) 2023. The registration process began yesterday, March 10 from 3 pm onwards. Candidates who want to apply for the DNB PDCET 2023 exam can submit their applications on the official website of NBE at natboard.edu.in. Meanwhile, the registration process for DNB PDCET will close on March 30 by 11:55 pm.

The edit window for DNB PDCET 2023 will be activated from April 3 to April 5, while the final and selective edit facility to rectify/change photographs and signatures will be opened from April 10 to April 12. The DNB PDCET entrance exam will be conducted on April 23 and the result for the same will be declared on May 22. The admit card for the Diplomate of National Board Post Diploma Centralised Entrance Test will be issued to candidates on April 18.

DNB PDCET 2023: How to Register

Step 1: Go to NBEMS’s official site at natboard.edu.in.

Step 3: Click on the DNB PDCET 2023 link available on the home page.

Step 4: Enter the login details to register and click on submit.

Step 5: On the new window, fill up the application form and make the payment. Then click on submit.

Step 6: Once the application is submitted, save and download the confirmation page.

Step 7: Keep a hard copy of the same for further reference.

Candidates will have to pay an examination fee of Rs 5,000 (excluding charges as may be applicable by several payment gateways). It is important to note that the prescribed examination fee must be remitted via a payment gateway provided using a Credit Card or a Debit Card issued by recognised banks in India.

The Diplomate of National Board Post Diploma Centralised Entrance Test is a ranking exam for students seeking admission to various Post Diploma DNB programmes of the 2023 admission session.

