DNB PDCET Counselling 2023 Round 1 Registration Begins at counseling.nbe.edu.in, How To Apply

The National Board of Examination (NBE) started the registration for the first round of DNB PDCET 2023 counselling on August 17. Candidates can register until August 21 at the official counselling website, counseling.nbe.edu.in. Remember, this registration covers all counselling rounds, so there’s no need to register again later. When registering, candidates should also select their preferences for course allocation. The results for the first round of allocation will be announced on August 24.

The DNB PDCET is for those seeking admission to post-diploma DNB (specialised subjects) postgraduate courses. The registration process includes signing up, paying the fee, choosing and locking your preferences, and finally, seat allocation. Remember, to take part in DNB PDCET 2023 counselling, you must register and pay the counseling fee on time.

Advertisement

DNB PDCET 2023 Counselling: Eligibility Criteria

To take part in the counselling, you need to meet the following conditions:

1.Passed the DNB PDCET exam in 2023.

2. If you are currently studying a postgraduate medical course, you can join the counselling, but you must first leave that course.

3. Remember, if you’re found ineligible at any point, the NBE can take action.

4. Also, if you miss the first round of counselling, you won’t be able to join later rounds, even the fourth one.

DNB PDCET 2023 Counselling: How To Apply

Follow the below-mentioned steps to apply for DNB PDCET 2023 Counselling:

Advertisement

STEP 1: Go to the official NBE website at counseling.nbe.edu.in.

STEP 2: Open the counselling section.

STEP 3: Click on the DNB PDCET counselling registration link.

STEP 4: Enter your details as required.

STEP 5: Choose your preferences for the allocation.

STEP 6: Save your choices and click on the final submit button.