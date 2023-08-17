Do You Want To Make A Career In Cricket? Here Is How National Cricket Academy Selects Players

The National Cricket Academy (NCA), founded in 2000 by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is one of the premier cricket training institutes of the country. It is considered the pinnacle of training for aspirants who dream to represent the country in the sport. Getting accepted into the National Cricket Academy might be your ultimate aim if you want to make a career out of cricket. By enrolling here, you open new doors for yourself to become an international player, representing the Indian cricket team. But before you think so far out, enrolling in the NCA has certain prerequisites that you need to know.

Thinking of enrolling in such a prestigious academy may feel like an intimidating and daunting task, but we are here to guide you through the process..

Advertisement

Must be part of the school team

Reaching this place is a formidable undertaking, requiring a series of steps. Initially, aspiring candidates must become part of their school’s cricket team. Subsequently, the school team needs to compete at the academy level.

Participating at District and State Levels

Later, one has to participate in camps at the district level, covering various age categories such as U-15, U-17, U-19, U-23, and open divisions. Progressing through these stages entails receiving coaching to compete at the state level. Following this, an opportunity arises to join the National Cricket Academy (NCA), leading to potential selection for state-level camps. Subsequent to the NCA experience, individuals will be chosen to form a top 15 lineup at the national level, categorized by their respective age groups. Upon selection, the journey continues with participation at the zonal level.

Zonal Academy

Advertisement

The Zonal Academy offers training for participation in diverse tournaments, tailoring the training regimen according to the candidate’s performance. Starting your cricketing career necessitates an early start, implying that individuals should engage in sports from their school years onward. Dedication is key, demanding a committed effort, alongside a stringent initiation process.