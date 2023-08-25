DoE Orders Delhi Govt Schools to Review Subject, Class-wise Enrolment Ahead of Mid-term Exams

Ahead of mid-term examinations in Delhi government schools, the Directorate of Education on Thursday directed all schools to check their subject and class-wise enrolment to avoid confusion in subject combinations for the supply of question papers. The mid-term examinations are proposed to be held in September-October, the Directorate of Education (DoE) said in a circular.

“During the last few examinations, it has been observed that several schools furnished wrong subject combination and demanded extra question papers on the day of examination that created chaos in smooth functioning of the examination. To avoid such type of practice, the concerned school can check the subject-wise, medium-wise and class-wise enrolment," it said.