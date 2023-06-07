'Don't Want to Change Educational Methodology to Get Listed in International Rankings': IIT Madras Director | EXCLUSIVE

We don’t want to change our social commitment and educational methodology to get listed in the international ranking, opines IIT Madras director Kamakoti. On being selected as the best institute for the fifth time in the National Institutional Ranking Framework or NIRF 2023, the IIT Madras director explained how the institute managed to top the chart.

“We don’t want to change our social commitment and educational methodology to get listed in international ranking lists, these are factors which are important to us, and we don’t want to change for international ranking. international ranking parameters, perception is given 40 marks, but in our ranking parameters we give only 10 marks. Our aim is to increase the gross enrollment ratio from 26 to 50. Our education system is completely different from the foreign educational system," said Kamakoti.

“There are five parameters that decide the rank of the institute and here in Chennai, we give emphasis to every single parameter to achieve the position. We are in for the fifth consecutive year of NIRF. IIT-M believes that engineering courses individually can bring any new invention in the near future, so we have planned for several interdisciplinary courses, where all engineering

courses will be brought together and we are now concentrating on it. Our focus is on making the students entrepreneur and we encourage students to come up with more patents," Kamakoti told News18.com.

“We believe we can come up with more research papers. At IIT there are more than 3500 research papers submitted every year and we are taking more efforts through interdisciplinary courses to increase it to 5000 every year. Again I want to emphasise the quality of the research papers that matter more than the number of papers we submit in a year," he added.

