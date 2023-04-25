DRDO CEPTAM 10 A&A Result 2023 Released at drdo.gov.in, How to Check

The Defense Research and Development Organisation, Center for Personnel Talent Management (DRDO-CEPTAM) has released the results for the recruitment of over 1,000 posts of Admin & Allied (A&A) cadre. Candidates can download the CEPTAM 10 admin and allied results 2023 by visiting the official website at drdo.gov.in. To access the result, candidates will have to enter their registration number and date of birth (DoB) on the portal.

The DRDO CEPTAM 10 exam was conducted on March 20 in a computer-based test (CBT) mode. If in case, the official website is down or not working, candidates are requested to wait for some time and try again later. Due to heavy traffic, the website may be slow or down.

It is important to note that the DRDO CEPTAM 10 A&A result will not be sent via post or email, candidates will have to check as well as download their marks from the website. Those who qualify for the Admin and Allied (Tier 1) exam will next appear for the Tier 2 exam.

DRDO CEPTAM 10 A&A Result 2023: How to Download

Step 1: Go to DRDO’s official website at drdo.res.in.

Step 2: Search for the ‘Results’ section on the homepage.

Step 3: Then click on the link provided for ‘DRDO CEPTAM 10 A&A 2023 result’.

Step 4: On the new window, enter the Registration Number and Date of Birth (DoB).

Step 5: The DRDO CEPTAM 10 A&A Result will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Save and download the result.

Step 7: Keep a printout of it for further reference or use.

Through this recruitment exam, the Defence Research and Development Organisation aims to fill up a total of 1,061 posts. This features vacancies of stenographers grade-1, grade-2, security assistant A, store assistant A, fire engine driver A, administrative assistant A, vehicle operator A, fireman, and junior translation officer (JTO).

Candidates will be selected based on performance in Tier 1 (computer-based test) and Tier 2, which includes – skill or physical fitness and capability test.

