Dreamer To Achiever, The Story Of IAS Officer Jagrati Awasthi Inspires Many

Becoming an IAS officer is a dream shared by millions of aspiring candidates who dedicate themselves to rigorous preparation for the UPSC exam. Among them, Jagrati Awasthi stands as a shining example of determination and perseverance, as she transformed her life from being an engineer to proudly serving her country as an IAS officer.

Hailing from the quaint locality of Shivaji Nagar in Bhopal, Jagrati grew up in a close-knit family consisting of her parents and a brother. Her father, Dr SC Awasthi, is a homoeopath by profession, while her mother, Madhulata Awasthi, once a school teacher, took a pivotal step to support Jagrati in her academic pursuits. Alongside them, her brother Suyash Awasthi aspires to become a medical professional, currently pursuing his second-year MBBS.

Right from her early days, Jagrati exhibited exceptional academic brilliance and excelled not only in studies but also in co-curricular activities. She pursued her engineering degree from the prestigious Maulana Azad National Institute of Technology, specialising in electrical engineering, which she completed in 2016. Demonstrating her acumen, Jagrati appeared for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) the same year and secured an impressive All India Rank of 41 on her first attempt.

After that, she joined Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) as a technical officer. While working tirelessly at BHEL, her desire to crack the Civil Services Examination remained unfulfilled due to the demanding work schedule. Unperturbed by the setback, Jagrati decided to embark on a new path, leaving her engineering job behind to dedicate herself entirely to preparing for the UPSC exam.

In 2019, she made her way to Delhi to receive professional coaching, but fate had a different plan. The outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic disrupted her plans, forcing her to return to Bhopal. Undeterred, Jagrati adapted to the situation and continued her preparation through online classes.

After a year of unwavering dedication and perseverance, Jagrati appeared for the Civil Services Examination once again in 2020. This time, her relentless efforts bore fruit, as she emerged victorious, qualifying both the Prelims and Mains with flying colours. Her exceptional performance secured an All India Rank of 2, making her the female topper of the prestigious Civil Services Examination.

Despite her newfound responsibilities as an IAS officer, Jagrati remains deeply connected with her followers through social media. Her Instagram account, with over 136k followers, allows her to share her journey and connect with aspiring candidates.

Recently, she shared a heartwarming picture on July 9, featuring her mother sitting beside her in her office cabin. This image reflects not only her achievements but also the unwavering support and encouragement she received from her family throughout her remarkable journey.