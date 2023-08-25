DSSSB To Recruit 1841 Teachers, Last Date To Submit Application Sep 15

The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has begun the application period to recruit 1841 teachers. The last date for the DSSSB teacher application registration is September 15, 2023. DSSSB is hiring to fill teacher vacancies for different positions that includes, TGT, PGT, laboratory assistant among others. Interested candidates through DSSSB official website can register themselves, dsssb.delhi.gov.in.

DSSSB RECRUITMENT 2023: ELIGIBILITY CRITERIA

The DSSSB PGT TGT Recruitment Eligibility Criteria must be met by the applicants. They can use this to make sure they qualify for the PGT TGT Recruitment 2023. Candidates who do not meet the eligibility requirements will be rejected.

DSSSB RECRUITMENT 2023: HOW TO APPLY

Step 1: The candidates need to visit the official website of DSSSB at dsssbonline.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the application form section to register and fill out the recruitment form

Step 3: You will be redirected to another page with the links to apply for the vacancies.

Step 3: Next, select the subject to apply for and click on the registration button.

Step 4: The application form will appear on the screen.

Step 5: To generate the OTP candidates, need to fill out the essential information such as category, name, email id and mobile number then click on the submit button.

Step 6: Candidates will now have to enter the OTP number and create their login password.

Step 7: Log in to their account once the password is generated.

Step 8: Now enter their educational details, address, personal details and so on and click on submit.

DSSSB RECRUITMENT 2023: APPLICATION FEES

Candidates who belong under the general category must pay a fee of Rs. 100 for their application. However, there are no application costs for those in the SC/ST/PWD/Ex-Servicemen categories.

Meanwhile, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will release the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2023 provisional answer key soon. Candidates who took the exam will be able to check the answer key on the official website at ctet.nic.in, once released. The exam was administered on August 20. The CTET 2023 results are expected to be announced by September.