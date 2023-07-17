DTE Maharashtra Polytechnic To Release Merit List Today At poly23.dtemaharashtra.gov.in

The Maharashtra Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) is set to release the preliminary list of applicants for admission to Polytechnic (First Year Post SSC Diploma Technical programmes in Engineering/Technology) programmes today, July 17. On the official website, poly23.dtemaharashtra.gov.in, candidates have access to merit lists. Students can see the merit list after it has been released by the concerned authority.

DTE Maharashtra Polytechnic Merit List: How to check

Step 1- Visit the official portal, poly23.dtemaharashtra.gov.in

Step 2- On the homepage, navigate towards announcement sections and look for merit list.

Step 3- Select the link.

Step 4- Enter the credentials asked like application number, date of birth and Captcha Code.

Step 5- Check the list thoroughly and find your name in the first merit list. You can also check second merit list if your name is not included in the first merit list.