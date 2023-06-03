DU Admission 2023: Delhi University Likely To Begin Admissions By Mid-June: Reports

Delhi University is gearing up to start the admission process for its undergraduate courses soon. While an official announcement of the admission schedule is yet to be announced, a report by PTI claims the DU Undergraduate admission 2023 is likely to begin mid-June. DU officials are already working to bring the academic calendar back on track, with measures to facilitate admissions. It is expected that the CUET (Common University Entrance Test) admission portal will go live by mid-June.

Haneet Gandhi, the Dean of Admission at Delhi University, expressed confidence in the preparedness of the university and stated, “We are all set. We have done all kinds of preparation in advance. This time the admission process will be much smoother. One of the reasons is that CUET will conclude in time."

To assist students in their admission process, the university will be conducting webinars, introducing chatbots, help desks, and dedicated phone lines. These initiatives aim to streamline the admission procedure and ensure a smooth experience for students.

Delhi University has also developed informative infographics with examples to assist students in selecting their test papers. Moreover, video tutorials in both Hindi and English will be made available soon on the official admission website of the varsity. These tutorials will provide detailed guidance on the registration process, the selection of test papers from Sections I, II, and III, as well as the uploading of required documents for CUET (UG) 2023.

Haneet Gandhi emphasized that the admission process will proceed as per the designated timeline, ensuring that all seats are filled this year. The university is determined to maintain the efficiency and effectiveness of the admission process while prioritizing the needs of the students. DU could not fill 70,000 seats last year despite its best efforts, leaving 7 per cent of the seats across all its colleges vacant.

Overall, Delhi University is actively preparing for the DU Admission 2023 for its undergraduate courses. The University of Delhi received the maximum number of applications for CUET UG followed by Banaras Hindu University, Allahabad University, Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University and Jamia Millia Islamia.