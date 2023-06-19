Trends :NIRF Ranking 2023Tripura Board ResultNEET UG Answer KeyAssam 12th ResultJAC Class 8th Result
DU Admission 2023: Almost 1 Lakh Applications Received on Delhi University CSAS Portal So Far

The Delhi University CSAS admission procedure consists of three stages - application submission, course selection and preference filling along with seat allocation

Published By: Sukanya Nandy

Trending Desk

Last Updated: June 19, 2023, 16:25 IST

Delhi, India

According to reports, the University of Delhi has received 97,643 applications so far for UG admission this year (Representative image)
The University of Delhi is currently accepting applications for various undergraduate programmes via the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) portal. According to reports, the University of Delhi has received 97,643 applications so far for UG admission this year. The Common University Entrance Test for Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2023 scores are being used by the university to determine admission this year.

The CSAS portal went live for undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) programmes on June 14. It is to be noted that there will be no offline filling up of the CSAS application form 2023. The CSAS admission procedure consists of three stages - application submission, course selection and preference filling along with seat allocation.

Also read| Delhi University’s BTech Admission to be Based on JEE Score, Candidates Require Minimum 60% in PCM

Delhi University is offering a total of 78 undergraduate courses and 198 combinations of Bachelor of Arts (BA) programmes across its 68 affiliated colleges.

DU Admission 2023 on CSAS portal: How to Apply

Step 1: Go to the University of Delhi’s official website at ugadmission.uod.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on the ‘New Registration’ link if you are visiting the portal for the first time. Otherwise, login using the correct credentials, if already registered.

Step 3: On the new page, fill out the application form for undergraduate programmes.

Step 4: Upload all the essential documents and pay the application fee.

Step 5: Verify the details entered in the DU application form 2023 and then click on submit.Step 5: Save and download the DU application form

Step 6: Keep a hard copy of it for further reference.

Details such as name, signature and photo entered by candidates during CUET UG and PG exam will automatically be integrated into the CSAS portal. Once a seat is allotted to an eligible candidate in the respective round, they will have to accept or float the seat for that round’s allotment.

DU Admission 2023: Application Fee

    • Students applying for admission to Delhi University must be aware that there is a one-time, non-refundable CSAS UG 2023 application fee. Students belonging to the UR, OBC-NCL, and EWS categories have to pay an application fee of Rs 250. While candidates from the SC, ST, and PwBD categories need to pay Rs 100.

    first published: June 19, 2023, 16:06 IST
    last updated: June 19, 2023, 16:25 IST
