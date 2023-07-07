DU Admissions 2023: Over 2 Lakh Registrations Recorded For UG Programmes

The Delhi University has commenced its application window for registration under the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) 2023 for undergraduate admissions, and as of Wednesday, the institution had received more than 2 lakh registrations. The CSAS portal registered 2,18,355 candidates, of whom 1,54,645 submitted the CSAS DU application form 2023 while 63,710 did not, according to the official data.

Through their registered (Central University Entrance Test) CUET(UG)-2023 application number, candidates can access the CSAS application portal. The CUET results from 2023 and other eligibility requirements established by the university will be used to determine admission. The National Testing Agency (NTA) recently conducted the Common University Entrance Test-Undergraduate exams for the year 2023.

CUET UG results are anticipated to be officially announced on July 8 according to reports. Candidates must go to cuet.samarth.ac.in, the official website, to view the results. Depending on the relevant categories, the cutoff scores for various courses in 2023 may change. For instance, the predicted cutoff range for the UR category for MA English and M.Sc is expected to fall between 2.5 and 4.5, while the anticipated cutoff range for Chemistry is anticipated to fall between 1.5 and 3.5. Candidates would be considered eligible for admission into various programmes offered by the involved central universities based on these cutoff scores.