DU Admissions via CUET: Candidates Can Choose Any Number of Courses, Seat Allotment List on Aug 1

The process of undergraduate admission has started at Delhi University. At present, the registration process for the second phase is going on in which the candidates have to select their course, college and enter their preferences. Students have till 5 pm on July 24 to fill out the registration forms. After this, the simulated list will be released on July 29.

The first seat allotment list will be released on August 1. Candidates will have to take admissions by August 4 and the colleges will approve the application by August 5. After this, the admission fee will have to be deposited by August 6.

The list for the second round will be released on August 7 and the list for the third round on August 17. If the seat remains vacant even after these three rounds, then a further schedule will be issued.

At present, candidates have to take care of some important things while choosing their course and college, which will increase their chances of getting admission. There are 78 graduation programmes and 198 BA programme combinations being offered in 68 colleges of Delhi University.