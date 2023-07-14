DU Begins Ph.D. Registration For 2023-24 At admission.uod.ac.in; Last Date August 2

Delhi University has started the registration process for admission into Ph.D for academic year 2023-24. Interested candidates can register themselves at admission.uod.ac.in. The registration process for the doctoral degree started on July 12 and will end on August 2, 2023. Candidates are advised to check the website of the respective department on regular basis for all communications and updates related to admissions. The process for the registration is in two phases.

DU Ph.D. Registration 2023 : Phase 1

As informed by the University, in the phase 1 of the Ph.D registration, candidates who have qualified UGC-NET (including JRF)/ UGC-CSIR NET (including JRF)/ AYUSH-NET/DBT-JRF, ICMR-JRF, DST-INSPIRE or equivalent national level examination/fellowship (as identified by DRC)/ GATE/ teacher fellowship holders and others (as per Ordinance VI, notification: amendments to ordinances dated August 9 2017 and its amendments approved by the Executive Council in its meeting held on 01-02.07.2019) will be able to apply.

DU Ph.D. Registration 2023 : Phase 2

While, in the phase 2, all eligible entrants will be able to apply for the registration. However, applicants who become eligible after appearing in the entrance test will be shortlisted for interviews after the declaration of the Ph.D. result of the entrance test.

DU Ph.D. Registration 2023 : Steps to apply

Step 1- Visit the official website, admission.uod.ac.in

Step 2- If you are a first time user the you need to register yourself and create your account. Else you can directly login onto your account using application number and date of birth.

Step 3- After creating your account, login again and select the course. Upload all your documents for graduation, postgraduate, NET-JRF admit card and its result as well.

Step 4- Before selecting the submit button re-check all the details mentioned and complete the process with payment.

Step 5- Download the receipt and application form for future references.