DU BTech Admission 2023: Registration Ends Today, First Merit List on Aug 2

Delhi University has issued the admission schedule for Bachelor of Technology (BTech) programmes for the academic year 2023-24. The admission calendar for BTech courses in electrical engineering, computer science, and engineering as well as electronics and communication engineering has been issued by the university. Candidates seeking admission to BTech programmes can check the schedule on the official website at engineering.uod.ac.in.

It is important to note that the online application process for admission to BTech courses will conclude today, July 25 at 11:59 pm. Once the registration process ends, the application correction window will open from July 26 to 28. Meanwhile, the preferences will be locked by July 28.

Delhi University BTech Admission 2023: How To Register

Step 1: Go to Delhi University’s official website at engineering.uod.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on the ‘DU BTech Admission 2023’ link available on the home page.

Step 3: First register yourself, then log in to the account.

Step 4: After logging in, fill out the application form as instructed.

Step 5: Upload all the necessary documents and make the payment of the application fee.

Step 6: View the form and click on submit.

Delhi University BTech Admission 2023: Application Fee

The UR, OBC- NCL, and EWS category candidates need to pay an application fee of Rs 1,500. While SC, ST, and PwBD category students need to pay Rs 1,200 for SC, ST, and PwBD category.