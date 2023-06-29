DU BTech Admission 2023 via JEE Main Score, Registration Portal to Open Soon

The University of Delhi is expected to activate the registration link for the newly introduced Bachelor of Technology (BTech) courses soon. The three new BTech courses for the upcoming academic session 2023-2024 will be administered by the Faculty of Technology department.

Earlier this month, Delhi University’s Dean of Admission Haneet Gandhi announced that from August this year, the varsity will offer BTech degrees in Computer Science and Engineering; Electronics and Communication Engineering; and Electrical Engineering, said a report by The Indian Express.

These courses were approved during the Executive Council meeting held on June 9. Admission to the above courses will be done based on marks obtained in the Joint Entrance Examination (Main).



DU’s Dean of Admission further notified that the registration process for BTech courses will be different from the Common Seat Allocation System(CSAS). It will come with a separate registration portal that is expected to be launched soon and candidates will have to fill their preferences while applying, Haneet Gandhi said.



Apart from JEE Main scores, candidates have to secure at least 60 per cent or above in an aggregate of Mathematics, Physics, and Chemistry. Students should have cleared English as a subject of study and must have passed Class 12 from a single recognised board.



According to reports, university officials have declared that the registration process for these courses are expected to begin by the end of June. With a total of 360 seats that are available across the three programmes, 120 seats will be allocated to each of the Computer Science and Engineering; Electronics and Communication Engineering; and Electrical Engineering courses.