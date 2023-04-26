DU is Not Hogwarts: Disquiet Among Teachers as Varsity Spends Rs 5 Lakh on Magic Show

The Delhi University’s move to spend Rs 5 lakh on a magic show as part of its centenary celebration has run into rough weather with a section of teachers questioning the rationale behind organising such a programme amid a "severe crunch of funds". According to a poster of the event, famous Jadugar Samrat Shankar will present the show on May 3 at the multipurpose sports complex at the varsity. It also said that the programme is being organised by the University of Delhi’s Culture Council.

The entry is strictly through registration, reads the poster.

A varsity official said the show is being organised to develop scientific temperament among the students.

Opposing the move, a section of teachers alleged that the magic show was a "sheer wastage of public money" and pointed out that various R&D grants and innovation projects have been discontinued due to paucity of funds.

"One should not forget that the Delhi University (DU) is not Hogwarts. When the official committee itself has acknowledged severe crunch of funds for library, laboratory, infrastructure development and research, spending public money on magic shows is sheer wastage," Rajesh Jha, a former Executive Council member of DU, rued.

Jha, who teaches at the varsity’s Rajdhani College, noted that DU should be a centre to promote excellence in research to disseminate scientific temper.

"The R&D grant and innovation projects have been discontinued. The development fund collected from students was increased by 150 per cent. In such a scenario of fund crisis, organising a magic show is putting unnecessary pressure on the finance of the university," he emphasised.

The magic show also comes in the backdrop of alleged non-payment of pensions and salaries to pensioners and ad hoc teachers of several colleges under the varsity.

Meanwhile, the Delhi University defended the step and said the amount (of Rs 5 lakh) was not big as "singers usually charge Rs 40 lakh to 60 lakh for a single performance".

"Nobody has to pay for the magic show. But the entry is through registration. We are taking out money from the centenary celebration fund. The amount is not big. For big shows, colleges pay in lakhs. This amount is nothing," the varsity official said.

"We are organising this show to build scientific temperament among the students. Around 3,000 people are expected to attend the show. The magician is renowned across India and he is charging us a very less amount," he added.

Assistant Professor Abha Dev Habib from Miranda House suggested that the university could have organised a seminar where researchers could have imparted some kind of knowledge instead of the magic show.

"At a time when the university is facing various issues, money is being wasted on such programmes. It could have been a seminar organised by the alumna, former students and researchers that the university has produced," she argued.

An Academic Council member of the varsity said, "On one hand, they (DU) are seeking Higher Education Funding Agency (HEFA) loans citing fund crunch, and on the other hand, they are hosting a magic show." "This is utter nonsense in the name of centenary celebration. Complete waste of money. The money could have been spent somewhere else," Associate Professor Naveen Gaur said.

