DU PG Admissions 2023: Second Merit List to be Declared Today

The University of Delhi or DU will release the second merit list for its postgraduate (PG) programmes on August 25, 2023. Candidates, who previously registered and participated in the DU PG seat allocation process for various courses offered by the varsity, can access the second-round seat allotment status on the official website. The university will make this announcement through an online release on its official admissions website at admission.uod.ac.in.

According to the schedule, candidates, assigned seats in the DU PG second round, will have to confirm their allocated seats between August 25 from 5 PM and August 28 until 4:59 PM. During this time, the respective departments, colleges, and institutes will review and approve the online applications of the candidates.

The submission of the online fee will take place on August 30, followed by the mid-entry process scheduled for August 31 and September 1. To check their second-seat allotment results, applicants will need to log in to the candidate portal using their credentials.

DU PG 2nd Merit List 2023: How to Download

Candidates can follow the step-by-step guide provided below to download the DU PG second merit list for 2023:

Step 1: Go to the official websites at admission.uod.ac.in

Step 2: Then on the homepage, click on the PG admission tab.

Step 3: Enter the required login credentials and then click on the submit button.

Step 4: Your DU PG 2nd seat allotment result 2023 will show up on the screen.

Step 5: Download the allotment result and take its printout for future use.