DU Registrations For UG Second Round To Begin Tomorrow At admission.uod.ac.in

The 44 central universities and 212 other participating institutions that adopted CUET UG as its entrance exam will shortly disclose their merit lists in light of the National Testing Agency’s announcement of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) UG results. Notably, Delhi University has informed that on Monday, July 17, the university would start the second round of its online admission registration process using its CSAS portal. Applicants who wish to apply for UG admissions at Delhi University must first register on the CSAS portal at admission.uod.ac.in.

Candidates can access the CSAS application portal by entering their CUET(UG)-2023 application number, which has been registered. The Delhi University’s eligibility conditions and the results of the CUET UG in 2023 will be utilised for evaluating applicants’ admission status.

Advertisement

The Delhi University will put together a schedule for students to follow to submit their preferences for programmes and institutions now that the CUET UG 2023 results have been declared. Candidates are required to fill out their choices on the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) portal for the DU’s second phase of admissions. Following the preference-filling process, the varsity will declare simulated ranks based on data submitted by the applicants at that point. On the basis of the merit, category, and seat availability specific to the programme, candidates will then be assigned based on their highest level of preference. Additionally, they have the option of upgrading so that a higher priority on their list would be taken into account in subsequent rounds.

Candidates who have been declared qualified in CUET UG 2023 must register for e-counseling on the DU’s official website. The e-counseling will be done in two sessions, and students must submit their college preferences on the DU’s official website.

The merit list will thereafter be published online by Delhi University. The final step towards confirming the admission would be to pay the required admission charge once the applicants received their seat allotment.

DELHI UNIVERSITY ADMISSION 2023: DOCUMENTS REQUIRED BY THE CSAS PORTAL

Advertisement

- Class 10th marksheet

- Class 12th marksheet

- Category certificate (For SC, ST, OBC-NCL, EWS, Minority, CW, KM, PwBD candidates)

- OBC- NCL certificate (Other Backward Classes-Non-Creamy Layer)

- Income certificate

- Medical Fitness Certificate (if applicable)

- PWBD certificate (if applicable)