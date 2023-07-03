DU SOL 2023: Registration Process Begins For Admission In PG Courses At soladmission.samarth.edu.in

Delhi University‘s School Of Open Learning has begun the admission process for postgraduate courses. The administration of DU SOL has started with registration of the candidates at its official portal, soladmission.samarth.edu.in. The admission is for the academic year 2023-2024. This has to be remembered that no CUET scores are required for admissions. The last date for the DU SOL 2023 registration process is August 14, 2023.

As per ordinance of the University, there is no minimum age bar for admission to the postgraduate programs in the University and its colleges except in courses where the respective regulatory bodies have prescribed the minimum age requirement in the regulations. Further there are different eligibility criteria’s for various courses offered by the DU SOL.

For instance, course like M.COM needs at least, 50% marks in aggregate or equivalent grade for UR/OBC/EWS category candidates and 45% marks in aggregate or equivalent grade for SC/ST PwBD category candidates.

DU SOL 2023: How to register

Step 1- Visit the official website of DU SOL , soladmission.samarth.edu.in

Step 2- On the homepage, left hand side, a option of new registration for PG Courses is present. Select the link.

Step 3- An online form will be appeared. Candidates have to fill the form appropriately. It is advised to the students to keep their password strong and write it somewhere for future use.

Step 4- After filing the form recheck and verify the details.

Step 5- Select on register button.