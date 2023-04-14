Trends :TANCET 2023 ResultUP Board ResultNEET UG RegistrationUGC NET Result 2023Karnataka Board Result
DU Student Dies by Suicide, Police Attribute Step to Exam-related Stress

College sources revealed that the second-year BSc Nursing student allegedly hanged herself on Saturday. She was preparing for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET)

Published By: Damini Solanki

PTI

Last Updated: April 14, 2023, 13:58 IST

New Delhi, India

An initial probe revealed that she was stressed due to her performance in exams (File Representative Image)
A 19-year-old student of Delhi University’s Ahilya Bai College of Nursing allegedly hanged herself in her hostel room, police said on Thursday.

An initial probe revealed that she was stressed due to her performance in exams, they said.

No FIR has been registered in the matter.

A senior police official said information was received around 5.30 pm on April 8 from Ahilya Bai Nursing Hostel MAMC that a second-year BSc Nursing student hanged herself from the ceiling fan after locking the door from the inside.

"The door was broken in presence of her parents and hostel staff. A crime team from the FSL (Forensic Science Laboratory) – Rohini was called.

"A suicide note was also found in the room. The matter has been found (to be) about depression…," the official added.

Disclaimer:This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata)

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

  • Tags:
first published: April 14, 2023, 13:58 IST
last updated: April 14, 2023, 13:58 IST
