DU Student Stabbed To Death Outside College, AAP Leader Bharadwaj Hits Out At L-G Over Law And Order

A first-year student of Delhi University was allegedly stabbed to death on Sunday outside Aryabhatta College in the South Campus after he objected to his girlfriend being harassed by another student, police said.

The victim — 19-year-old Nikhil Chauhan — was a resident of Paschim Vihar and pursuing BA (Hons) in Political Science from the School of Open Learning, they said.

The incident took place outside the college gate where a group of around four youths came on motorcycles and allegedly stabbed the victim in the chest, the police said.

The police received a call from the Charak Palika Hospital about Chauhan’s admission with a stab wound and rushed to the spot.

Preliminary investigations revealed that a student of the School of Open Learning allegedly misbehaved with Chauhan’s girlfriend in college around a week ago. When he objected to the harassment, the accused got angry and allegedly decided to take revenge, the police said.

On Sunday, around 12.30 PM, the accused and three of his associates met Chauhan outside Aryabhatta College and allegedly stabbed him in the chest, a senior police officer said.

The victim was rushed to the nearby hospital where he was declared brought dead, he said.

“Chauhan was upset after the accused student misbehaved with his girlfriend. He then got into a heated argument with the (accused) student. They had a fight and threatened each other. The accused student decided to take revenge and, with the help of his friends, attacked the victim," another police officer said.

The accused have been identified and CCTV cameras installed in and around the crime scene are being examined to establish the sequence of events, the police said, adding that teams have been formed to nab the suspects.

Footage from CCTV camera recovered by the police showed the accused escaping on two-wheelers, they said.

A case has been registered and the body will be handed over to the victim’s family members after post-mortem, they added.

The victim is survived by his two brothers and parents. He also worked as a model part-time and appeared in music videos.