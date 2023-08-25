DU to Offer 90% Fee Waiver for Law Course, Start MBA in Business Analytics

In an executive meeting held by Delhi University officials, authorities have approved some important decisions for the students. Among them, DU has decided to waive off 90 percent fees of the students enrolled in the new five-year Integrated Law programmes. Delhi University students with financially challenged background and having less than four lakh annual income will be eligible for the waive off.

The Delhi University officials have reduced the registration fees for SC/ST and PWBD students enrolled in the five-year Integrated Law Program for the academic session 2023-24 from Rs 1200 to Rs 1000.

The release by the DU also stated that, such students can be provided the assistance under the Financial Support Scheme for economically weak students. The Vice Chancellor of Delhi University also informed that students whose parents’ income is between Rs 4 to 8 lakh, will get 50 percent fee waiver. The Vice Chancellor informed that the students of the five-year Integrated Law will also be reimbursed up to Rs 50,000 for laptops by the Delhi University.

Other decisions taken by DU in the executive meeting are:-

3 - Year Age Exemption For DUSU Elections

Various student unions of Delhi University has demanded for one-time age relaxation of 3 years. Taking notice to it, this year the maximum age limit has been increased from 22 years to 25 years for DU’s UG students and 25 years to 28 years for Delhi University’s PG students.

2. PhD In Fine Arts

The doctoral course can be pursued in 2023- 2024 academic year. The eligibility for the same includes- a minimum of 55% of marks or 9 credits or its equivalent grade in the UGC 7- point scale (or an equivalent grade/CGPA in a point scale wherever grading system is followed) in the course work in order to be eligible to continue in the programme and submit the dissertation/thesis. Teaching work per credit is 04 hours.

3. MBA Business Analytics To Start With 76 Seats

The new program MBA (Business Analytics) is being started by the Department of Commerce. The course will include 76 seats. There will be a total of 60 seats, including 40.50% UR, 27% OBC, 15% SC, 7.5% ST and 10% EWS quota. Apart from these, there will be 5% CW, 5% PwBD and 10% quota for foreign students under the supernumerary quota. As per the rules and guidelines of the Delhi University, 4 seats will be under PG Ward Quota, out of which 2 will be for teaching and 2 for non-teaching.

4. Vedic Mathematics in Value Addition Courses

The Vedic Mathematics-III, Vedic Mathematics-IV and National Cadet Corps-III value addition courses will be implemented under UGCF-2022-23.

5. More Courses Under Skill Enhancement

These include Basics of Food Science and Nutrition, Basic Forensic science, Basic Laboratory Techniques, Public health, hygiene and nutrition, LaTeX Typesetting for Beginners, Mathematical Modelling with Excel, Financial Modelling with Excel, Network Flows, R-Shiny: Powerful Web Apps for Everyone and Spoken Persian: Elementary level.

The Vice Chancellor Prof. Yogesh Singh said that after these courses, students would be able to get placements in various sectors including food and drug evaluation centres. Not only this, they will also be able to set up their own business/enterprise.

6. Internships, Apprenticeships and Community Outreach (IAC)

The guidelines for Internship, Apprenticeship and Community Outreach will be applicable from Semester 3 to 6 under UGCF 2022. As a rule for DU colleges, a prior MOU should be signed with commercial and non-commercial organizations or enterprises and industry before starting the apprenticeship/internship.