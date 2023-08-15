Trends :CTET Admit CardUnacademyGSEB HSC Supplementary Gurugram SchoolsAssam 12th Result
DU To Release CSAS Vacant Seats On August 17 At admission.uod.ac.in

Candidates can check the DU CSAS open seats for 2023 at admission.uod.ac.in. Applicants had until August 14 to submit their acceptance if they were satisfied with the DU UG CSAS 2 list

Last Updated: August 15, 2023, 15:20 IST

New Delhi, India

The deadline to accept seats from the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) second allocation list for admission to UG programs was August 14, 2023.(Representational image: PTI)
Delhi University will release the list of CSAS vacant seats on August 17, 2023. The application fee must be paid by tonight at 4:59 PM on August 15 in order to be considered. Candidates can check the DU CSAS open seats for 2023 at admission.uod.ac.in. The deadline to accept seats from the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) second allocation list for admission to UG programs was August 14, 2023.

DELHI UNIVERSITY UG VACANT SEAT LIST 2023: HOW TO CHECK

Step 1: Go to DU’s CSAS portal at ugadmission.uod.ac.in.

Step 2: Look for the ‘DU vacant seats list for UG admission 2023’ link on the homepage.

Step 3: On the new page, the college-wise vacant seats list will be displayed on the screen.

Step 4: Students must check their preferred college, course, and number of seats available.

Step 5: To proceed further, log in via the candidate credentials and rearrange the order of preference.

Candidates had until August 14, 4:59 pm to submit their acceptance if they were happy with the DU UG CSAS 2nd list. At Delhi University, 19,038 students have now received seats in the second round of distribution. The institution will declare the open seats for the third round of the CSAS on August 17, and the third allocation list will be released on August 22.

    • Candidates must take these steps after earning their seats in the CSAS round-2 in order to successfully be admitted to DU. Prior to paying the cost to confirm their admission, candidates must first accept the seat that has been assigned under the user action tab and receive the college principal’s approval.

    A total of 10,104 applicants obtained an improved choice, according to media sources. Some 34,174 candidates opted for an upgrade after the first round, while 32,600 candidates preferred to keep their original allotment. Beginning on August 16, the first day of classes for UG semesters 1, 3, and 5 in 2023 is planned.

