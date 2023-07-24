DU UG Admission 2023: Online Registration for CSAS Phase 2 Concludes Today

Delhi University will close the online registration process for UG Admission 2023 (CSAS Phase 2) today, July 24 at 4:59 pm. Those who have passed the CUET UG 2023 and also completed phase 1 of CSAS can complete phase 2 on the official website at admission.uod.ac.in. “Phase-I and Phase-II will close at 4:59 pm Monday, July 24, 2023, and the preferences saved/submitted by the candidates will get auto-locked on reaching the deadline of 5:00 pm Thursday, July 27, 2023," reads the official notice.

According to reports, over 2.95 lakh students have registered for the Delhi University UG admission 2023 so far via the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) portal. Out of the 2,95,343 students who registered on the CSAS portal, 2,28,288 candidates submitted the CSAS Delhi University application form while 67,055 are yet to do.

DU UG Admission 2023 via CSAS: Check How to Apply

Step 1: Go to the DU CSAS portal atugadmission.uod.ac.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, search and click on ‘DU UG Admission 2023’ link.

Step 3: Then enter the login details and click on submit.

Step 4: Fill out the course name and colleges.

Step 5: Submit the form as directed.