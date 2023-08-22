DU UG Admission 2023 Third Seat Allocation Result to be Released Today at admission.uod.ac.in

The University of Delhi (DU) is all set to release the DU UG 2023 third- seat allotment list today. The third allocation list is available for download on the official DU website, admission.uod.ac.in, for applicants considering admission to various UG programmes under the Common Seat Allocation System (DU CSAS).

By filling out their Common University Entrance Test (CUET) UG application number and password, applicants may view their DU CSAS UG third seat allocation results 2023.

Candidates have till August 24 to accept the seats offered under the third list for DU admission 2023. In accordance with the third merit list, candidates’ online applications will be reviewed and approved by the relevant institutions between today August 22 and August 25. Those who accept a seat must pay the entry fees before August 26.

DU UG 3rd seat allotment list 2023: How to check

Candidates can view the DU UG third-seat allotment list by following the steps outlined below.

Step 1: Go to admission.uod.ac.in, the DU Admissions department’s official website.

Step 2: Select the ‘CSAS 2023’ link located under the home page.

Step 3: Your screen will display the DU CSAS portal.

Step 4: Enter your password and CUET 2023 application number.

Step 5: Candidates can check the status of the DU third seat allocation 2023.

Step 6: Download the DU third seat allocation list 2023 for future records.

Once the DU third-seat allotment list is released, the university will declare the DU spot admission round for the unfilled seats. The university will reject the provisionally assigned seat if the candidates don’t act on it, and they won’t be able to participate in future rounds of DU UG counselling in 2023.